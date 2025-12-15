Cider Sunday: Superstition Cidery Imperial Hard Cider 5.0/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Running 8.4 for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 4.
Well crafted so it isn't overly boozy, she is just a base cider. Apple juice without much else she does come in sweet and transitions over to tart at the cooler temps.
All around just a solid cider.
