Cider Sunday: Superstition Cidery Imperial Hard Cider 5.0/5*

Running 8.4 for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM is a by my eye 4.

Well crafted so it isn't overly boozy, she is just a base cider. Apple juice without much else she does come in sweet and transitions over to tart at the cooler temps.

All around just a solid cider.

