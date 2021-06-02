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Drag Queen Teaches Polyamory & Pedophilic Propaganda To 1st Graders On #1 Kids Show
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80 views • June 02, 2021
In 2021, First Graders must learn: Let the bearded man in makeup touch you, for gay rights!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7b0616fe22761e477e9a5
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b7b0616fe22761e477e9a5
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