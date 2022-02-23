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Video: Canadian MP Claims ‘Honk Honk’ An ‘Acronym for Heil Hitler’
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170 views • February 23, 2022
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A Canadian Member of Parliament made a fool of herself on Monday by claiming that “honk honk” is actually an “acronym for Heil Hitler.“
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-canadian-mp-claims-honk-honk-an-acronym-for-heil-hitler/
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A Canadian Member of Parliament made a fool of herself on Monday by claiming that “honk honk” is actually an “acronym for Heil Hitler.“
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/video-canadian-mp-claims-honk-honk-an-acronym-for-heil-hitler/
Get your Brain Force Ultra today & support the Infowar!
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