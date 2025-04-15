Border, Ballots, and Industry Boom! Guest Jonathan Cagle

The border has long been a talking point for Democrats and Republicans, with no action ever taken to secure it—until Trump, at least. Today, Trump was joined by El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele to discuss the ongoing deportations. It’s safe to say the pair held their ground against the media. No terrorists who have been deported to El Salvador will be returned, and El Salvador will continue to accept deportees. Up next, election fraud is still alive and well. North Carolina’s Supreme Court just voted to allow 60,000 questionable ballots to count. It would appear Scott Presler’s claim that there is no election fraud is proven more and more false by the day. Jonathan Cagle, who has done his own deep dive on Scott Presler, joins the show to weigh in. Later, the United States is reviving its manufacturing industry, but not everyone agrees. Who disagrees? Well, you’ll just have to stick around… All this and more on today’s Untamed.





