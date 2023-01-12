AWK Interview w/ Sheila Holm 1.12.23: Monument truths UNVEILED. Secrets revealed for all to see! PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]

[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/01/12/awk-interview-w-sheila-holm-1-12-23-monument-truths-unveiled-secrets-revealed-for-all-to-see-pray/



📲 Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 78% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!http://virtualshield.com/andweknow

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————





Sheila Holm website

https://hisbest.org/





Banners 4 Freedom: https://banners4freedom.com/





https://condemnedusa.com/: Condemned USA is a breakout Legal Advocacy Group fighting to restore the freedom and Unity of Underrepresented American Families.





Bloody Hill Full Documentary

https://vimeo.com/730782304





CHECK OUT THIS 1970's PHOTO OF DR. FAUCI WITH ROCKERFELLER'S NEW WORLD ADVISORY BOARD https://twitter.com/jimiwannabe/status/1333422662853427205





President Kennedy's Address to the American Society of Newspaper Editors, 4/20/61 (TNC:197)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wXf08-42x4





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/









🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv











