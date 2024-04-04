Texas National Guard member charged with human smuggling - part 1
A Texas National Guard soldier, deployed to Eagle Pass as part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, was arrested Sunday for allegedly attempting to smuggle a migrant over the U.S.-Mexico border.
