WE SPEAK The WISDOM of GOD in a MYSTERY !!

UNLESS You have Been Given Eye's to See and a HEART to Perceive

You Will NEVER Understand Anything of The SPIRIT of GOD, PERIOD !!!

God Bless my Friends , Fellow brothers and sisters !!!





Mark 4:11 And he said unto them, Unto You it is Given to Know The Mystery of The Kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all these things are done in parables:





https://thefinalwitness.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

https://onevsp.com/channels/@TheFinalWitness