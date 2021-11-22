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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 11) Updates on the Banking and Vendor Card - The People - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • November 22, 2021
I hope we have a sample of the vendor card to show people but we don't have it, yet. Please be patient, we are doing our best to establish a protocol to deliver that to the people who signed in America first. And after that we will be facing by the hordes of American who are looking for relief and they don't know anything about the prepaid cards and where the money is coming from. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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