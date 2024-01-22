WEF: Surrender vs. Subterfuge

They Took A Knee — But Be Vigilant
* The globalists appear to have surrendered in Davos, Switzerland.
* They understand what’s coming re: this populist revolt throughout the world.
* While they seem to be rolling over, they’re trying to insert themselves and surround President Trump.
* We have to be on watch.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3333: The Axis Of Incompetence (22 January 2024)
https://rumble.com/v48kycl-episode-3333-the-axis-of-incompetence.html
