GOD Squad - Feeding the Homeless on Easter Sunday Morning

We have dubbed ourselves the GOD Squad, we were blessed to be able to feed 107 homeless people on Easter Sunday downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. O'Neal our friend who cooked all the food and his amazing family, wrote on every meal we gave out. What a Honor to give back, thank you to every person that supported the QUANTUM Collective and bought our products, you all made this possible, thank you!







For the best health products on the market, and some amazing Organic Ancient Grain Food, Ascension Supplements, Health & Wellness products or to JOIN the QUANTUM Collective check out www.quantumcollective.world



Subscribe, LIKE and leave comments also on these channels:

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/Jonahbolt



Youtube

youtube.com/quantumcollective144

Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/4T6viqplrXT7/



