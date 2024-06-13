BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Do Christians Stay True to Their Faith?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
9 views • 10 months ago

In this heartfelt devotion, the speaker expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share God's word and speaks on the theme of revival. He highlights the personal nature of revival, emphasizing change and transformation in one's life. Referencing the book of Colossians and Galatians, the devotion discusses the importance of living in Christ, the role of the Holy Spirit, and calls for putting off old habits and adopting new ones. Key topics include the responsibilities and changes seen in revived individuals—spouses, children, and even servants—and the contrast between living in the flesh versus living by the Spirit. The session closes with an invitation to further explore proofs of revival in future devotions.

00:00 Introduction and Gratitude
00:59 The Importance of Revival
01:48 Jesus: A Personal Relationship
02:32 Living a Revived Life
03:56 Practical Changes in Revival
06:58 Walking in the Spirit
10:21 Conclusion and Next Steps

Keywords
bible studycolossiansspiritual growthchristian livingchristian faithchristian devotiongalatians 5walking in the spiritgod loveservant of godspiritual revivalspiritual wisdomlove and forgivenessreligious teachingsreviving faithjesus is all the worldchristian family valuesovercoming fleshly desiresholy spirit guidance
