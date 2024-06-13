How Do Christians Stay True to Their Faith?

In this heartfelt devotion, the speaker expresses gratitude for the opportunity to share God's word and speaks on the theme of revival. He highlights the personal nature of revival, emphasizing change and transformation in one's life. Referencing the book of Colossians and Galatians, the devotion discusses the importance of living in Christ, the role of the Holy Spirit, and calls for putting off old habits and adopting new ones. Key topics include the responsibilities and changes seen in revived individuals—spouses, children, and even servants—and the contrast between living in the flesh versus living by the Spirit. The session closes with an invitation to further explore proofs of revival in future devotions.



00:00 Introduction and Gratitude

00:59 The Importance of Revival

01:48 Jesus: A Personal Relationship

02:32 Living a Revived Life

03:56 Practical Changes in Revival

06:58 Walking in the Spirit

10:21 Conclusion and Next Steps

