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Groot Pandemie verdrag WHO EU verordening staat 'boven onze grondwet' maar kan onrechtmatig zijn. Belangrijk! Verspreiden!
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10 views • April 12, 2022
Donaties om uit te wijken naar een land buiten de EU zijn zeer welkom via:
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
De globalistische agenda ontbloot - Gideon van Meijeren over de spoedwet - YouTube
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Klaus Schwab Talks About Changing People with Genetic Editing - YouTube
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Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine - YouTube
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https://search.brave.com/search?q=schrikbewind&;source=desktop
Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/gates-foundation-hired-pr-firm-to-manipulate-un-over-gene-drives/
HOW PUBLIC ARE THE PUBLIC RESEARCH LOBBYISTS OF PRRI?
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Driven to Extinction | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/driven-extinction
The Case for a Global Moratorium on Genetically-engineered Gene Drives
https://www.synbiowatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/case-for-gene-drive-moratorium.pdf
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive
Zika Outbreak Epicenter in Same Area Where GM Mosquitoes Were Released in 2015
https://anonhq.com/zika-outbreak-epicenter-in-same-area-where-gm-mosquitoes-were-released-in-2015/
Plannen voor onrechtmatige verplichte/gedwongen vaccinatie? Caroline vd Plas spreekt - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT1JqbCmGbo&;t=19s
maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf
https://open.overheid.nl/repository/ronl-dcac09fc-bf64-4739-a16a-cc1c8a357d50/1/pdf/maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
De globalistische agenda ontbloot - Gideon van Meijeren over de spoedwet - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj8oEvQ6UvM
Klaus Schwab Talks About Changing People with Genetic Editing - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fvu7_FThXcE
Johns Hopkins Doc Says Natural Immunity 27 Times More Effective Than Vaccine - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHgGnHlvhB0
schrikbewind - Brave Search
https://search.brave.com/search?q=schrikbewind&;source=desktop
Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives
https://www.independentsciencenews.org/news/gates-foundation-hired-pr-firm-to-manipulate-un-over-gene-drives/
HOW PUBLIC ARE THE PUBLIC RESEARCH LOBBYISTS OF PRRI?
https://corporateeurope.org/sites/default/files/sites/default/files/resource/prri.pdf
Driven to Extinction | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/driven-extinction
The Case for a Global Moratorium on Genetically-engineered Gene Drives
https://www.synbiowatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/case-for-gene-drive-moratorium.pdf
170 Global Groups Call for Moratorium on New Genetic Extinction Technology at UN Convention | ETC Group
https://www.etcgroup.org/content/160-global-groups-call-moratorium-new-genetic-extinction-technology-un-convention
Gene drive - Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_drive
Zika Outbreak Epicenter in Same Area Where GM Mosquitoes Were Released in 2015
https://anonhq.com/zika-outbreak-epicenter-in-same-area-where-gm-mosquitoes-were-released-in-2015/
Plannen voor onrechtmatige verplichte/gedwongen vaccinatie? Caroline vd Plas spreekt - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dT1JqbCmGbo&;t=19s
maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf
https://open.overheid.nl/repository/ronl-dcac09fc-bf64-4739-a16a-cc1c8a357d50/1/pdf/maatschappelijk-beeld-en-uitvoeringstoets.pdf
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