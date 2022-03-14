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Financial Rebellion Series @ CHD Episode 12: “Time Is Up” Food Shortages, Technological Control, Great Poisoning, + More
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80 views • March 14, 2022
MARCH 10, 2022 “Time is up,” says Catherine Austin Fitts in this week's “Financial Rebellion.” What does this statement mean for our food systems, our banking systems, our investments and health? Learn, in this episode, as the truth behind the current financial status is exposed through analysis of its history and prospects for its future. How do we, as consumers, fight this war and avoid living in fear? Don't miss this critical discussion!
Learning to Walkabout with Harry Blazer: https://home.solari.com/learning-to-walkabout-with-harry-blazer/
Scenario Thinking with Eric Best: https://library.solari.com/scenario-thinking-with-eric-best-2/
Mind Control Tactics Used on Young People and Children: https://home.solari.com/mind-control-tactics-used-on-young-people-and-children/
Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind/
Prayers for the Year: https://holidaygreetings.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/99161-Prayers-for-the-Year.pdf
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 10, 2022
Learning to Walkabout with Harry Blazer: https://home.solari.com/learning-to-walkabout-with-harry-blazer/
Scenario Thinking with Eric Best: https://library.solari.com/scenario-thinking-with-eric-best-2/
Mind Control Tactics Used on Young People and Children: https://home.solari.com/mind-control-tactics-used-on-young-people-and-children/
Loosen Technology's Grip on Your Mind: https://takeaction2021.solari.com/loosen-technologys-grip-on-your-mind/
Prayers for the Year: https://holidaygreetings.solari.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/99161-Prayers-for-the-Year.pdf
Attorney Carolyn Betts, OH / Show Host Polly Tommey TX / Catherine Austin Fitts TN
From
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/financial-rebellion/
Questions
[email protected]
MARCH 10, 2022
Keywords
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