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Gerald Celente The Trends Journal [29.10.2021]
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50 views • October 29, 2021
U.S. GDP growth slows to 2%. Sharp downturn in consumer spending... while equities hit new highs. What BS... and it has nothing to do with supply chain disruptions. Find out why its slowing down and what's next.
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Join Gerald Celente and Judge Andrew Napolitano every Wednesday at 10am ET for analysis and understanding of the latest news and honest truth in trends.
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
11,337 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
Gerald Celente
150K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gyjRikwBF0Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
Sign up for a vaccination exemption and join the Universal Church of Freedom, Peace & Justice at https://www.freedompeacejustice.com/
Join Gerald Celente and Judge Andrew Napolitano every Wednesday at 10am ET for analysis and understanding of the latest news and honest truth in trends.
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times.
11,337 views Streamed live 7 hours ago
Gerald Celente
150K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gyjRikwBF0Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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