EPIC STAND DOWN!!! Democrat/Socialist Voter Base is Turning Against the Criminal Syndicate.
144 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago |
AOC Demolished - AOC Gets Absolutely Chewed Out By Former Supporters for Supporting Nuclear War and Funding Ukrainian Nazis 

Even the everyday Democrat/Socialist voter base is turning against their own.The Democrat party is being dismantled before your eyes and yet people still want to tell you that nothing is happening. Do not listen to them.

When the average person witnesses sky-high gas prices, war mongering, and the threat of literal nuclear war: They start to pay attention to politics.

We are looking at not only an Exodus from Babylon but an Exodus of the Democrat party.

It. Is. Glorious. 

Even the everyday Democrat/Socialist voter base is turning against their own. The only way [they] will win any seats Nov 3rd is by CHEATING. 

NO ONE WANTS TO FUND WW3.

https://t.me/PatriotVoiceOfficial/28433    

Keywords
demsleftiesgreat awakeningfed up rant

