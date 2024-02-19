Create New Account
UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD "Y" 3670
O-Scale 3-Rail M.T.H. Premier: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD 2-8-8-2 "Y" type (= Norfolk and Western Railway) articulated steam locomotive #3670 from Mike Wolf (got his start in the train business at Williams Electric Trains). O-Gauge Lionel freight cars.

3-railunion pacific railroadarticulated steam locomotive2-8-8-2o-gaugero scale trainjacksotrainsmikes train house3670lionel o gauge freight train

