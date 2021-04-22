Mel K Joins Charlie Ward, Simon Parkes, And David Rodriguez For A Round Table With A Fair Evaluation Of What's Going On At This Point

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Non of these have had much to say about what is going on and where we are in the straightening out of this mess. Today, they give a fair evaluation of the progress, and the expectations of where should be at this time.