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President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21
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1190 views • January 12, 2021
Right Side Broadcasting Network
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🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21
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1.32M subscribers
🔴 LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Alamo, TX at the 450th Mile of New Border Wall 1/12/21
🔴 Subscribe to RSBN for more LIVE streams and Breaking NEWS: http://bit.ly/2gDGbkh
🔴 Donate to RSBN and help keep us on the air: http://rsbn.tv/donate
🔴 Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: http://twitter.com/RSBNetwork
🔴 Like us on Facebook for more live streams and updates: http://facebook.com/rightsidebroadcas...
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