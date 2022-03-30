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Obama Not a US Citizen. Trump The Chosen One To Lead The Take Down of The Cabal
TruthTalkWithSteve
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62 views • March 30, 2022
There Is a Shadow Government Since Trump Walked Away On January 20th, 2021. Is He Still In Charge Of Factions of The Military That Matter? Is There a Military Sting in Play Since He Took Office To Take Down The Worldwide Cabal and the Bloodline Families Who Have Enslaved Us 100+ Years?

Obama The First Puppet To Be Installed Into The Presidency That Is Not a US Citizen. Trump Called It Well Before He Ran For President. Just One More Thing You Can Add To The List Of Things Trump Called That Is 100% Truth, Just Like He Did With The Fake News and So Many Other Things.

Are The Vast Majority of Our “Elected Officials” Involved In Drugs and Orgies? Congressman, Madison Cawthorn Has Something To Say About This.


TRUTH TALK WITH STEVE
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
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Struggling with Addiction of any kind? Is Your Past Getting in The Way of Your Future? https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com

Support J6 Prisons and show that you Stand for Freedom with the Official Freedom Gear
https://officialfreedomgear.com/

Video of Trump “The Chosen One”
https://t.me/EstherSpeaksTruth/25020

Hunter Biden Bio firm Partner with Ukrainian Research ‘Isolating Deadly Pathogens’ Using Funds From Obama’s Defense Department
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at Age 50 After Severe Chest Pains
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/22856

Border Patrol Cuff and Question US Citizens Reporting On The Border, While Letting 60+ illegals Cross Without Questioning Them
https://t.me/santasurfing/39162

Obama in His Own Words, He Was Not Born In America
https://t.me/EstherSpeaksTruth/25039

Congressman Madison Cawthorn Talks About Invitation To Orgies By His 60-70 Year Old Colleagues
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/22872

Biden - Food Shortages Will Be Real.
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/51221

How the Conspiracy label was conceived to derail the Truth movement
https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14945


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