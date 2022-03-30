Obama Not a US Citizen. Trump The Chosen One To Lead The Take Down of The Cabal

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Obama The First Puppet To Be Installed Into The Presidency That Is Not a US Citizen. Trump Called It Well Before He Ran For President. Just One More Thing You Can Add To The List Of Things Trump Called That Is 100% Truth, Just Like He Did With The Fake News and So Many Other Things.
Are The Vast Majority of Our “Elected Officials” Involved In Drugs and Orgies? Congressman, Madison Cawthorn Has Something To Say About This.
TRUTH TALK WITH STEVE
https://www.truthtalkwithsteve.com
Truth Social: TruthTalkwithSteve @stevecloward
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stevecloward1
Instagram: https://instagram.com/swcloward
Struggling with Addiction of any kind? Is Your Past Getting in The Way of Your Future? https://www.lifeafteraddictionandindictment.com
Support J6 Prisons and show that you Stand for Freedom with the Official Freedom Gear
https://officialfreedomgear.com/
Video of Trump “The Chosen One”
https://t.me/EstherSpeaksTruth/25020
Hunter Biden Bio firm Partner with Ukrainian Research ‘Isolating Deadly Pathogens’ Using Funds From Obama’s Defense Department
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/03/24/biden-linked-company-partnered-with-ukraine-biolabs/
Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies at Age 50 After Severe Chest Pains
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/22856
Border Patrol Cuff and Question US Citizens Reporting On The Border, While Letting 60+ illegals Cross Without Questioning Them
https://t.me/santasurfing/39162
Obama in His Own Words, He Was Not Born In America
https://t.me/EstherSpeaksTruth/25039
Congressman Madison Cawthorn Talks About Invitation To Orgies By His 60-70 Year Old Colleagues
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/22872
Biden - Food Shortages Will Be Real.
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/51221
How the Conspiracy label was conceived to derail the Truth movement
https://stateofthenation2012.com/?p=14945
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Struggling with Sleep? The Chili Pad Changed my Life - https://bit.ly/3iM72Hw
TTWS FOOD STORAGE
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TTWS SURVIVAL
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