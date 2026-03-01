The Greatest Threat to America is ISRAEL, not Iran - Full Interview with Analyst Michael Yon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To learn more, visit: http://michaelyon.substack.com/
- Mike Adams and Michael Yon Discuss Global Conflict and Strategic Routes (0:00)
- Michael Yon's Background and Insights on the War (3:18)
- The Role of Zionist Forces and Global Strategic Routes (5:37)
- Impact of Closed Straits on Global Supply Chains (16:28)
- The Role of Gold and Silver in the Current Conflict (26:20)
- Potential Escalation and US Military Vulnerabilities (31:40)
- The Role of Iranian and Zionist Forces in the US (33:04)
- Political Fallout and the Impact on the GOP (33:21)
- The Role of Intelligence and Global Strategic Planning (33:35)
- The Importance of Strategic Routes and Resources (35:22)
- Zionist Critique and Historical Context (35:40)
- Personal Evolution and Critique of Israel (1:10:03)
- Iran's Strength and Global Implications (1:13:40)
- Promotion of Personal Channels and Interviews (1:17:13)
- Preparation for Future Changes (1:20:13)
- Final Thoughts and Warning Signs (1:24:23)
Watch more independent videos at http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
▶️ Support our mission by shopping at the Health Ranger Store - https://www.healthrangerstore.com
▶️ Check out exclusive deals and special offers at https://rangerdeals.com
▶️ Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html
Watch more exclusive videos here:
🔴 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport
🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews
Follow us on all our social platforms:
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/RealHealthRanger
🔴 Parler: https://app.parler.com
🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger
🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger
🔴 USA Life: https://usa.life/naturalnews
🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews
🔴 Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@NaturalNews
🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews
🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial
🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews
🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore