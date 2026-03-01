BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Greatest Threat to America is ISRAEL, not Iran - Full Interview with Analyst Michael Yon
9587 views • 1 day ago

To learn more, visit: http://michaelyon.substack.com/


- Mike Adams and Michael Yon Discuss Global Conflict and Strategic Routes (0:00)

- Michael Yon's Background and Insights on the War (3:18)

- The Role of Zionist Forces and Global Strategic Routes (5:37)

- Impact of Closed Straits on Global Supply Chains (16:28)

- The Role of Gold and Silver in the Current Conflict (26:20)

- Potential Escalation and US Military Vulnerabilities (31:40)

- The Role of Iranian and Zionist Forces in the US (33:04)

- Political Fallout and the Impact on the GOP (33:21)

- The Role of Intelligence and Global Strategic Planning (33:35)

- The Importance of Strategic Routes and Resources (35:22)

- Zionist Critique and Historical Context (35:40)

- Personal Evolution and Critique of Israel (1:10:03)

- Iran's Strength and Global Implications (1:13:40)

- Promotion of Personal Channels and Interviews (1:17:13)

- Preparation for Future Changes (1:20:13)

- Final Thoughts and Warning Signs (1:24:23)


