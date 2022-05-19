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STOPPING THE WHO TREATY ON ITS TRACKS! IMMEDIATE ACTION!!!!
SIGMA - healthUproject
SIGMA - healthUproject
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1490 views • May 19, 2022
The most imminent threat for humanity right now and for which we can do something is the WHO treaty being crafted to bind all countries' sovereignty to the WHO's rulings for the management of future "pandemics". Voting by member states at the World Health Assembly starts on May 22nd, 2022.

Herein a proposal for effective action to be taken by all free and sovereign men and women to stop this treaty in its tracks.

Deadline for delivery of your letter is May 22nd, 2022

Very careful and precise attention to the details involved in this action is paramount for effectiveness.
The proposed letter has been crafted by a low profile yet brilliant and fully committed Argentinean International Attorney, Patricia Funes, who I fully endorse.

Once completed, send the letter as a colored scanned pdf via email to [email protected]
Her team will ensure timely delivery to the WHO office in Switzerland.

You can download the tutorial on how to complete and sign the letter; careful and precise attention to details: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JHiDCvVzZoVLczDYUFyW4DCEJtQI1KET/view?usp=sharing
Tutorial para la carta en castellano aqui: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-44vy-MfOte7EvCmyyOpBTNZJuyMhjIL/view?usp=sharing

You can download the letter in English here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1FjmsPqDrunYyyuy2fpJwhwtQAhnhx2xu/edit?usp=sharing&;ouid=101257035461393337760&rtpof=true&sd=true

Puedes bajar la carta en castellano aqui: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1gVXONwpsia_HnKI82g1lfPcvsltGiyUf/edit?usp=sharing&;ouid=101257035461393337760&rtpof=true&sd=true

It is only through the sum of individual effective action in honor and in truth that we will create together the world we want to live in.
Gaston Cornu Labat, MD
Keywords
vaccinesconstitutionglobalistwhopandemictreatymartial lawbill gatesagendascovidplandemicstate of siege
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