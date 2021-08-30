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A Call To Pfizer US Customer Service Says Jab Not Approved Or Licensed By The FDA
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91 views • August 30, 2021
There we have it folks straight from the horses mouth!! Pfizer has not been approved or licensed by the FDA, only approved in emergency use to prevent covid 16 years and over. Approved for emergency use . . . will come down to what do they call an emergency? This to me is a back door approach to mandate it under a new guise and new name.
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