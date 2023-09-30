Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep 3176a - The D’s/[CB] Are Pushing Hard For [CBDC], The Patriots Are Blocking The [CBDC]
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3176a - Sept 29, 2023

The D’s/[CB] Are Pushing Hard For [CBDC], The Patriots Are Blocking The [CBDC]


Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)

California's economy is failing and to keep the people happy the Gov decided to increase minimum wage to $20. This is a bandaid fix, the problem is going to get worse.Most business will probably let people go or increase the prices. The D's want the [CBDC] and the patriots are blocking it. The [CB] will lose this battle in the long run.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
donald trumpdeclaselection fraudx22 reportdsbiden regimecriminal syndicatecensorship industrial complex

