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The Gospel of Jesus Christ ~ or The Gospel Perverted by bro R.g. Stair
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41 views • July 30, 2021
Joshua 24:15 And if it seem Evil unto you to Serve The LORD, Choose You THIS DAY Whom Ye Will Serve; whether R.g. stair & the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side of the flood, or the gods of James Rice & the Amorites, in Whose Land Ye Dwell:
But as For Me and My House, We Will Serve The LORD. Amen & Amen
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
But as For Me and My House, We Will Serve The LORD. Amen & Amen
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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