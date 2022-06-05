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Groundhog Day (1993) Phil and Rita Restore Time - Part 9: Piano Stargates in Media
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81 views • June 05, 2022
This, friends, is timely and epic content for decoding!
This is the ninth installment in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. In this installment, we feature a scene from the popular classic, Groundhog Day, from 1993. This is a time loop or reset movie and a love story.
Weatherman Phil Connors discovers that he has begun to repeat the same day over and over again. This goes on for thousands of loops. Every morning at 6 AM he wakes up in a bed and breakfast in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It's Groundhog Day, again.
Our featured scene is near the end of the film. Phil doesn't know it yet, but this is the last day of his time-looping season. The next morning, time will not reset back. He's been spending some of his time learning to play the piano, and he's been given the opportunity to play at the Groundhog Festival Banquet dance. While he entertains the crowd, he plays the theme music from another time travel film, Somewhere in Time. This is more than a simple "Easter Egg." It's a magical energy conduit!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_9Groundhog.mp4
Collateral study: "Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!"
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
This is the ninth installment in a series that shines the light on the exploitation of a piano code in media productions. In this installment, we feature a scene from the popular classic, Groundhog Day, from 1993. This is a time loop or reset movie and a love story.
Weatherman Phil Connors discovers that he has begun to repeat the same day over and over again. This goes on for thousands of loops. Every morning at 6 AM he wakes up in a bed and breakfast in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. It's Groundhog Day, again.
Our featured scene is near the end of the film. Phil doesn't know it yet, but this is the last day of his time-looping season. The next morning, time will not reset back. He's been spending some of his time learning to play the piano, and he's been given the opportunity to play at the Groundhog Festival Banquet dance. While he entertains the crowd, he plays the theme music from another time travel film, Somewhere in Time. This is more than a simple "Easter Egg." It's a magical energy conduit!
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/PianoStargateMedia_9Groundhog.mp4
Collateral study: "Janus Ritual - Real, Effectual - and Common!"
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
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