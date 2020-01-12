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Lee McGrath -Managing Attorney - Institute for Justice Minnesota - Are Lawsuits good for Liberty?
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16 views • January 12, 2020
Lee McGrath at the Minnesota chapter of the Institute for Justice has led court cases on behalf of property owners just trying to live their lives and add value to their community. Institute for Justice lawyers use not politicians but rather judges to rid our lives of smothering rules. Whether it is a crony restriction, Takings, licensing barriers, or a subsidy that should be sued away as unconstitutional, IJ has built a justified reputation for success against an onerous government.
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