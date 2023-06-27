Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hosanna, Hosanna, the King comes, my most precious possession!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
4 Subscribers
6 views
Published Yesterday

Hosanna, Hosanna, the King comes, my most precious possession!

FacebookTwitterEmailDeel

Feel free to count your blessings. There is nothing wrong with having things, they can also be blessings; you can enjoy them. The problem sometimes arises because people make the blessings an idol and even forget to thank the Lord. Continue reading and listening to this message of God, which was delivered word for word by an angel of the LORD to God’s end-time Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, and let Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ, be your most precious possession!


Published on June 26th, 2023 by My Shalom in the www.evangelicale dtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
jesus christyhwhyeshua hamashiachfeel free to count your blessingscan enjoy blessingsmessage of goddelivered word for word bye an angel of the lordto gods endtimeprophet benjamin cousijnsenbe your most precious possession

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket