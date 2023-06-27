Hosanna, Hosanna, the King comes, my most precious possession!

FacebookTwitterEmailDeel

Feel free to count your blessings. There is nothing wrong with having things, they can also be blessings; you can enjoy them. The problem sometimes arises because people make the blessings an idol and even forget to thank the Lord. Continue reading and listening to this message of God, which was delivered word for word by an angel of the LORD to God’s end-time Prophet Benjamin Cousijnsen, and let Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ, be your most precious possession!





Published on June 26th, 2023 by My Shalom in the www.evangelicale dtimemachine.com

Please share and do not change © BC