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Twenty Years
B'Man's Revolt
B'Man's Revolt
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10 views • December 23, 2021
Twenty Years
To the tune of “Penny Lane”
written by DC Dave (https://dcdave.heresycentral.is/2021/08/16/twenty-years/)
video/singing by BuelahMan

In twenty years we really should have learned a thing or two,
But we never seem to know what we don’t know.
The locals watched us come and go;
Look out below!

On a small dirt road there is a hidden IED,
And little children laugh at us behind our backs,
While our brass have hidden all the facts
They went down the drain. Very strange.

Twenty years for us to kill and some to die,
While all that we can do is wonder why
We’re in Afghanistan.

For twenty years we have repeated Soviet mistakes
And long before there were the soldiers of the Queen.
And lots of social turmoil in between.
You know what I mean.

Twenty years is our new record for a war.
While we’re still wondering what for.
Just to repeat Saigon?

Two trillion dollars and we've ruined so many precious lives
All so carelessly we've just thrown away
“And what about the guilty ones?” you say.
They’ll never pay.

Twenty years and four American presidents
Hardly straining against the puppet strings
You know it all sounds the same
A most familiar ring. It’s so obscene.

Twenty years for us to kill and some to die,
While all that we could do was wonder why
We were in that land.

Twenty years for us to kill and some to die,
While all that we could do was wonder why:
Afghanistan?
Keywords
empirewarafghanistan
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