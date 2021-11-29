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Easy At-Home Test Reveals Root Causes of Tooth Decay, Gum Disease, and Bad Breath
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133 views • November 29, 2021
Despite impeccable oral hygiene practices, some of us can’t seem to avoid getting cavities, while others who could brush and floss a little more never develop any.
It seems backwards, but there might be a good answer for it…one that promises better preventive oral health for all.
Tune in to discover:
About how many species of bacteria are living in your mouth at any one time
Clinical and behavioral risk factors for poor oral health
How certain pre-existing medical conditions could predispose someone to tooth decay
Rather than making that dreaded visit to the dentist and hearing that there’s more work to be done, Danny Grannick, CEO & Co-Founder of Bristle, proposes a new alternative: taking a simple at-home oral microbiome test that provides a clear and easy-to-understand picture of your oral health.
By analyzing tons of complex genomic data and boiling it down to a few simple scores, consumers can better understand their oral health and receive personalized recommendations for dealing with and/or preventing cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.
It’s an exciting new product that has the potential to revolutionize oral healthcare as we know it—and all it takes is a small saliva sample.
Press play and check out https://www.bristlehealth.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
It seems backwards, but there might be a good answer for it…one that promises better preventive oral health for all.
Tune in to discover:
About how many species of bacteria are living in your mouth at any one time
Clinical and behavioral risk factors for poor oral health
How certain pre-existing medical conditions could predispose someone to tooth decay
Rather than making that dreaded visit to the dentist and hearing that there’s more work to be done, Danny Grannick, CEO & Co-Founder of Bristle, proposes a new alternative: taking a simple at-home oral microbiome test that provides a clear and easy-to-understand picture of your oral health.
By analyzing tons of complex genomic data and boiling it down to a few simple scores, consumers can better understand their oral health and receive personalized recommendations for dealing with and/or preventing cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.
It’s an exciting new product that has the potential to revolutionize oral healthcare as we know it—and all it takes is a small saliva sample.
Press play and check out https://www.bristlehealth.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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