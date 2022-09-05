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Kris Newby: Lyme Disease Was a Consequence of U.S. Biological Weapons Research
Geopolitics & Empire
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Author Kris Newby discusses getting diagnosed with Lyme disease and then discovering that it was most likely a biological warfare weapon created by the U.S. government. She eventually came upon the discoverer of Willy Burgdofer who revealed that he worked for the U.S. biological weapons program of which Lyme was a result. She touches on the history of bioweapons research and how Fort Detrick assignments included attempting to place chronically incapacitating diseases into insects. She's uncertain when it comes to coronavirus, but sees the same cover-up playbook being used by the government.


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Websites

Website https://www.krisnewby.com

Twitter https://twitter.com/krisnewby

Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Warfare https://www.krisnewby.com/about-the-book

Invisible International https://invisible.international


About Kris Newby

Kris Newby is an award-winning science writer and the senior producer of the Lyme disease documentary UNDER OUR SKIN, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and was a 2010 Oscar semifinalist. Her book BITTEN won three international book awards for journalism and narrative nonfiction. She has two degrees in engineering: a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah and a master’s degree from Stanford University. Previously, Newby worked for Stanford University, Apple, and other Silicon Valley companies. She is currently Communications Director at Invisible International, a nonprofit working to alleviate the suffering cause by invisible illness.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
pandemicdarpalymebiological weaponsbioweaponscoronaviruscovidgerm warfare
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