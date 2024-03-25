Create New Account
Importance of Listening and Talking to your Attacker
Learn Self Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com

Here’s an important topic of self-defense: The importance of listening and talking to your attacker.

In this video, we see how quickly things can escalate when someone is making a verbal assault. That’s when verbal defense comes in really handy.

Learn all about personal protection by visiting Code Red Defense:

Awareness and Avoidance

► https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/

Verbal Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/

Related article:

https://www.codereddefense.com/why-you-should-listen-to-your-attacker/

Stay safe,

Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana

Code Red Defense

► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/

