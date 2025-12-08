BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NNI a 20 year horizon: CLINTON, BUSH, OBAMA, BIDEN, TRUMP Investments since 2000-2025
Nonvaxer420
242 followers
21 hours ago

https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+a+20+year+horizon&oq=nni+a+20+ye&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYO9IBCDQwOTJqMGo0qAICsAIB&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997184250903212453?t=2MUhUJWTN5xgd6NwzZUm-Q&s=19


Anyone who still takes these so called "vaccines" based on this simple fact alone is most likely a mentally retarded person!


You'd have to be a psyco to choose to take a product or give it to a child that there is no way to hold the product manufacturer accountable for damage!


Why do we need the 1986 act if vaccines are so safe and effective? Why does a product need immunity if it doesn't cause harm? Why do products that have been on the market for decades, like the hepatitis B vaccine, still need immunity?

The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 https://search.brave.com/search?q=1986+act+vaccine+inunity&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2b029c604b4f2841ef7993

From medicine to electronics, nanotechnology is making a big impact at the smallest scale. Discover how it’s improving everyday life in our new video https://rumble.com/v72k3uw-427560584.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996487357210783791?t=QZe4JmJk4MOgKinUa7m-6g&s=19


Biology-to-machine (B2M) protocol https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biology-to-machine+(B2M)+protocol&source=android

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1996625029669572948?t=sdwkuteybQpBrpFkHHaCGg&s=19


Quantities and units

Part 14: Telebiometrics related to human physiology https://www.iso.org/standard/43012.html

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997842691154124970?t=7HiET4NQTCJS4O5JQ9eoDw&s=19


A New Frontier for Wireless Networks: Intra-body Communication and Sensing | Seminar WIoT Institute The University of Pavia, discusses the technologies driving innovation in body area networks https://rumble.com/v72qjbk-427860560.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997171335982993885?t=W8VuZ1WbMHwjzUB8Jg4RuQ&s=19


The National Science Foundation (NSF) supports research in the Internet of Bio-NanoThings (IoBNT), a concept that envisions connecting biological cells to the Internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+National+Science+Foundation+%28NSF%29+supports+research+in+the+Internet+of+Bio-NanoThings+%28IoBNT%29%2C+a+concept+that+envisions+connecting+biological+cells+to+the+Internet+&source=android&summary=1&conversation=d97f38445b622d792860f4

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1997824962946822574?t=3O04Sr8jfvD1t_PvQa0L4w&s=19

trump20242030covid
