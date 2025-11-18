BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Case for Gitmo: Obama's Presidency of Blood
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
41 views • 1 day ago

 John Michael Chambers presents a blistering indictment of Barack Obama, framing his presidency not as a failure of policy, but as an act of deliberate "betrayal." Citing a dossier from "Guardian Daniel," the segment accuses Obama of war crimes in Libya, the illegal assassination of American citizens via drone strikes, orchestrating the "set-up" and death of Seal Team Six, and the deliberate creation of ISIS.


Domestically, he is charged with weaponizing the IRS, spying on Americans, and running a "propaganda" operation with Fast and Furious. The conclusion is a direct and forceful call to action: strip Obama of his Nobel Prize, charge him with treason and war crimes, and send him to "Gitmo," where he is "waiting." This is a uncompromising argument for why one path to justice leads directly to Guantanamo Bay.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
fast and furiousjohn michael chambersseal team sixdomestic spyingirs weaponizationtreason chargesgitmo justiceobama indictmentguardian daniel dossierlibya war crimesdrone assassinationsisis creationnobel prize revocation
