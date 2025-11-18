The Case for Gitmo: Obama's Presidency of Blood

John Michael Chambers presents a blistering indictment of Barack Obama, framing his presidency not as a failure of policy, but as an act of deliberate "betrayal." Citing a dossier from "Guardian Daniel," the segment accuses Obama of war crimes in Libya, the illegal assassination of American citizens via drone strikes, orchestrating the "set-up" and death of Seal Team Six, and the deliberate creation of ISIS.





Domestically, he is charged with weaponizing the IRS, spying on Americans, and running a "propaganda" operation with Fast and Furious. The conclusion is a direct and forceful call to action: strip Obama of his Nobel Prize, charge him with treason and war crimes, and send him to "Gitmo," where he is "waiting." This is a uncompromising argument for why one path to justice leads directly to Guantanamo Bay.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





📅 Tuesday, November 18

⏰ 8 PM EST





