John Michael Chambers presents a blistering indictment of Barack Obama, framing his presidency not as a failure of policy, but as an act of deliberate "betrayal." Citing a dossier from "Guardian Daniel," the segment accuses Obama of war crimes in Libya, the illegal assassination of American citizens via drone strikes, orchestrating the "set-up" and death of Seal Team Six, and the deliberate creation of ISIS.
Domestically, he is charged with weaponizing the IRS, spying on Americans, and running a "propaganda" operation with Fast and Furious. The conclusion is a direct and forceful call to action: strip Obama of his Nobel Prize, charge him with treason and war crimes, and send him to "Gitmo," where he is "waiting." This is a uncompromising argument for why one path to justice leads directly to Guantanamo Bay.
