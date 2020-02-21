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Laser Weapon System (LaWS) demonstration aboard USS Ponce
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81 views • February 21, 2020
La Marina degli Stati Uniti ha condotto con successo una dimostrazione con il Laser Weapon System (LaWS) a bordo della base di sosta di stazionamento in avanti (ad interim) USS Ponce (AFSB (I) 15), abbattendo un veicolo aereo senza pilota (UAV) nel Golfo Persico il 14 luglio, 2017.17 ott 2017
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