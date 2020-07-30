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Weird Seeds Being Planted in the Cold War Zeitgeist - #NewWorldNextWeek
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31 views • July 30, 2020
corbettreport

Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: Boris Johnson Set to Overhaul Britain's Treason Laws
https://bit.ly/2Pb15ow

Pompeo Lays Out New US Cold War Against China
https://bit.ly/3hUuQGR

UK ‘Russia Report’ Fear-Mongers About Meddling Yet Finds No Evidence
https://bit.ly/39L9Yif

Story #2: Gold’s Record Price Is All About Currency Debasement
https://bit.ly/30ZMMsv

Never Before Has So Much Stimulus Been Injected In The Economy In A Single Quarter
https://bit.ly/2BM3T8Q

Gold Futures Hit $2000 After US Mint Reduces Bullion Coin Supplies
https://bit.ly/336v5u1

Bank of England Governor Signals Central Bank Digital Currency is Coming
https://bit.ly/3jSdKuK

Story #3: Coin Shortage - COVID-19 Shutdowns Have Created Shortage of Coins
https://bit.ly/3hMT3yE

One Chick-Fil-A Franchise Is Offering Free Food For Your Coins
https://bit.ly/3fiIW36

Seeds from China: USDA Says Don't Plant Unsolicited Package of Seeds
https://bit.ly/3jZTFmD

Ag Warfare? People Receiving Mysterious, Unsolicited Packages Of Seeds In Mail From China
https://bit.ly/3hSrbcz

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein: Can Prosecutors Compel Him to Talk?
https://bit.ly/3112ZO5

'Anti-Feminist Lawyer' Identified As Primary Suspect In Shooting At Federal Judge Esther Salas' Home
https://bit.ly/2DjQiWs

Alleged Salas Family Assailant Previously Worked for US/Israeli Intelligence-Linked Firm
https://bit.ly/308XNss

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
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Keywords
russiachinapompeogoldcorbettreportsilverjeffrey epsteinseedscold warwhitney webbnewworldnextweekdigital dollar
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