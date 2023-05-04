Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The James P. Freed Supreme Court Case enlightened by Attorney Philip Ellison
15 views
channel image
#Gs2023!
Published Yesterday |

Attorney Philip Ellison explains to Eileen the importance of the US Supreme Court taking up the case of Kevin Linke vs. James Freed, Port Huron City Manager.  

The question is whether a public figure or politician should be allowed to block a citizen on their social media page because they don’t like the comments or opposing views. Mr. Ellison has been very successful suing government officials who violate the First Amendment Right to Free Speech!

Keywords
kevin-lindkejames-freedport huron city manager

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket