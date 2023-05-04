The James P. Freed Supreme Court Case enlightened by Attorney Philip Ellison

Attorney Philip Ellison explains to Eileen the importance of the US Supreme Court taking up the case of Kevin Linke vs. James Freed, Port Huron City Manager.
The question is whether a public figure or politician should be allowed to block a citizen on their social media page because they don’t like the comments or opposing views. Mr. Ellison has been very successful suing government officials who violate the First Amendment Right to Free Speech!
