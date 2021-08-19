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2009 Dr. Rima Laibow - Exposes Compulsory Vaccination
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329 views • August 19, 2021
Dr. Rima Laibow
2009 Dr. Rima Laibow - Exposes Compulsory Vaccination.
In 2009, the TruTV reality show, “Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura,” featured leading medical doctor Dr. Rima Laibow, who treated multiple heads of state, discussing how she learned of a UN plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines & more.
Dr. Rima Laibow is a doctor, author and the Medical Director of The Natural Solutions Foundation.
2009 Dr. Rima Laibow - Exposes Compulsory Vaccination.
In 2009, the TruTV reality show, “Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura,” featured leading medical doctor Dr. Rima Laibow, who treated multiple heads of state, discussing how she learned of a UN plan to release a virus as the trigger for depopulation through vaccines & more.
Dr. Rima Laibow is a doctor, author and the Medical Director of The Natural Solutions Foundation.
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