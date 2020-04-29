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04/29/20 #CVSuicides: NYC, Ventilators, HRC, Russia, Flynn #DeathPanels
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You Are Free TV
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150 views • April 30, 2020
You Are Free TV
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4/29: As ConTracing rolls out, we see NYC Frankenvirus deaths very suspect and censorship of Dr's reporting the truth. Meanwhile, HRC and BC emerge to support Basement Biden...

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.

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https://heavy.com/news/2020/04/lorna-...

https://news.stanford.edu/2020/04/21/...

Nurse reports on NYC deaths:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yyj0d...

William Mount on recording of Latina woman:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xr3mH...

https://www.facebook.com/breanaJanel/...

https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline...

https://truepundit.com/fbi-investigat...

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-secr...

https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/...

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy