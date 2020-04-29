04/29/20 #CVSuicides: NYC, Ventilators, HRC, Russia, Flynn #DeathPanels

You Are Free TV87.3K subscribers4/29: As ConTracing rolls out, we see NYC Frankenvirus deaths very suspect and censorship of Dr's reporting the truth. Meanwhile, HRC and BC emerge to support Basement Biden...Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.Beat the YT censorship, subscribe to YAFTV on Brighteon!Nurse reports on NYC deaths:William Mount on recording of Latina woman:Thank you for supporting YAFTV! Please be part of the 6pm Prayer Wave worldwide to take down the NWO Cabal that is trying to enslave and genocide humanity!To become a patron:To receive 20% off Tetrogen, become a YAFTV Patron and your link for the discount will be emailed to you instantly!YAFTV 10% Discount code /Link:10% off coupon: free_10off(enter code exactly as posted)PLEASE NOTICE: You must use the link above to apply the YAFTV discount code!Watch the 1st YAFTV TETROGEN interview with Jon to learn more!:Thanks for Watching! YOU ARE FREE!!