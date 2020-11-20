MOROCCO: WAR DU JOUR. REBELS, ALGERIA AND MAYBE IRAN?

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CORRECTION: the Polisario Front is made of of people of the Sahrawi. They are a polygon of peoples; africa,arab and berber. They maintain many Berber traditions, hence my mis-speak. Thank you to the person who pointed that out!
Morocco is facing off with an old foe in the Polisario Front. The Front is a separatist group of Berber origin and they, with some help from Algeria, are hoping to break away from Morocco and form a separate, resource rich, country. (NOTE: after shooting, I picked up on the following article about IRAN messing about.) https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/north-africa/2018/05/01/Morocco-severs-ties-with-Iran-over-alleged-ties-with-West-Sahara-Polisario-Front.html
Polisario Front: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Polisario_Front
Rational article on the situation: https://www.euronews.com/2020/11/17/sahrawi-arab-democratic-republic-declares-war-on-morocco-over-western-sahara-region
Biden's War? https://www.newsweek.com/morocco-polisario-front-covid-biden-1547548