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La Jolla Cove - Swimming with the Sea Lions
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15 views • December 12, 2019
La Jolla Cove is a small, picturesque cove and beach that is surrounded by cliffs in La Jolla, San Diego, California. The
Cove is protected as part of a marine reserve; underwater it is very rich in marine life, and is popular with snorkelers,
swimmers and scuba divers.
La Jolla Cove has both seal and sea lions — but how do you tell the difference between them? Firstly, you’re way more
likely to see seals at the Children’s Pool, whereas the sea lions live next door near the cliffs at the Cove. Seals are
much more quiet than the vocal sea lions and only move on land by wiggling on their bellies, whereas sea lions are able to
“walk” using their flippers.
Cove is protected as part of a marine reserve; underwater it is very rich in marine life, and is popular with snorkelers,
swimmers and scuba divers.
La Jolla Cove has both seal and sea lions — but how do you tell the difference between them? Firstly, you’re way more
likely to see seals at the Children’s Pool, whereas the sea lions live next door near the cliffs at the Cove. Seals are
much more quiet than the vocal sea lions and only move on land by wiggling on their bellies, whereas sea lions are able to
“walk” using their flippers.
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