AJN Live - Military & Geopolitical Expert Victor Bout Calls On Russia, Europe, & America To Unite & Liberate Our Planet From The WEF-NWO-RESET - 5-05-2026

POWERFUL INTERVIEW: "We Need To Dedicate All Of Our Efforts To Be On The Right Side Of The Fight With Evil & This International Globalist Cabal Of The Epstein Human Flesh Eating People- That's Our Main Mission!"

Military & Geopolitical Expert Victor Bout Calls On Russia, Europe, & America To Unite To Liberate Our Beautiful Planet From The NWO!

"Only With God's Help Can We Go Through This Situation... Always In Our Hearts We Must Keep Our Belief In God, And That Everything We Do Is Upon His Wishes!"

PLUS, Bout Breaks Critical Developments On The Iran War, The Fragile Ceasefire, The Compromised Trump Admin & So Much More!

THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!

https://x.com/realvictorbout