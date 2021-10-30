© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will the Bride have a role in the affairs of this world after the Bride Theft? (8/19/19 edited 10/30/21)
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • October 30, 2021
After the Bride of Christ has been stolen away by her Bridegroom, will she have some further role to play in this natural realm? We believe, yes! This conclusion doesn't suggest that she won't have a honeymoon season or some rest. The Bridegroom is the Lord of Time, and that truth must be given due consideration as we think about how things will unfold.
In this segment that was clipped from a much longer video, we explore the implications of some familiar prophetic texts from Genesis 45, Acts 12, John 21, and 1 Kings 18.
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
In this segment that was clipped from a much longer video, we explore the implications of some familiar prophetic texts from Genesis 45, Acts 12, John 21, and 1 Kings 18.
Find more like this in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.