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Watch a Magnet Stick to This Ladies Arm After She Took the Pfizer Jab. (This Confirms NanoBots Are in This Vaccine)
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2041 views • May 10, 2021
From - Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/.un6.html
The Pfizer Jab Can Be Used as a 'Fridge Magnet' as Well as a Fake MRNA Vaccine With Built in NanoBots
OTHER PEOPLE WHO GOT THE COVID JAB ARE CONFIRMING THIS HAPPENS. UPDATE: YOU CANNOT GET AN MRI FOR 6-10 WEEKS AFTER THE SHOT BECAUSE OF THIS:
The Pfizer jab does indeed make a magnet stick to people's arms where they got the shot. This woman does not specify how long after, but you'll need a neodymium magnet for this to show. Confirmed the shot probably contains nanobots, because you are supposed to wait 6 - 10 WEEKS after the shot before you get a MRI most likely because the nanobots have to disperse or the MRI will rip your arm apart.
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
http://82.221.129.208/.un6.html
The Pfizer Jab Can Be Used as a 'Fridge Magnet' as Well as a Fake MRNA Vaccine With Built in NanoBots
OTHER PEOPLE WHO GOT THE COVID JAB ARE CONFIRMING THIS HAPPENS. UPDATE: YOU CANNOT GET AN MRI FOR 6-10 WEEKS AFTER THE SHOT BECAUSE OF THIS:
The Pfizer jab does indeed make a magnet stick to people's arms where they got the shot. This woman does not specify how long after, but you'll need a neodymium magnet for this to show. Confirmed the shot probably contains nanobots, because you are supposed to wait 6 - 10 WEEKS after the shot before you get a MRI most likely because the nanobots have to disperse or the MRI will rip your arm apart.
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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