© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Err… Bill Gates Does WHAT Now?!” This Is A BIG PROBLEM
Follow
1
Share
Report
182 views • December 06, 2021
From Russell Brand
As a new article reveals the levels of influence Bill Gates has within media - which he has bankrolled to the tune of millions of dollars – we ask, is Bill Gates’s image all a creation of his own making?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MDCfIKWEFs
As a new article reveals the levels of influence Bill Gates has within media - which he has bankrolled to the tune of millions of dollars – we ask, is Bill Gates’s image all a creation of his own making?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MDCfIKWEFs
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.