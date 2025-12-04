© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵 Jose Feliciano's Samba Pa Ti
14 views • 21 hours ago
Kick off with lively banjo picking, upright bass, and brisk acoustic guitar, Fiddle joins in with melodic flourishes, while mandolin chops drive the rhythm, The verses stay tight and energetic, with vocal harmonies and instrumental breaks highlighting classic bluegrass interplay
I am the shadow of a sorrow I am the echo of a pain Sad loneliness that remains with me today The memory that I loved you And a strange desolation I am the shadow of a sorrow I am the echo of a pain I want to forget I want to find forgiveness Have mercy on my heart I implore you, oh my Lord I will erase the darkness And hide my tears The memory I suffer Will become a song I will return to life, hey! I will sing again, you'll see I will return to life I will sing again, you'll see
