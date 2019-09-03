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Why Our Sewers are Plagued by Fatbergs
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10 views • September 03, 2019
Sure, throwing grease down the drain is not great for the plumbing in your home, but it can actually cause problems on a much bigger scale in the form of FOGs - also known as fatbergs. And yes, those are as gross as they sound.
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