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God's Earth
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13 views • April 28, 2020
"God's Earth" explores the overwhelming evidence for Intelligence behind creation. Planck satellite discoveries about the axis of the universe have made it clear that Earth is God's garden... but what have we done with the gift we've been given? This video explores how our addiction to money has meant that planet Earth is on the brink of destruction and there will be hell to pay for it. This could be the most important video you ever watch.
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