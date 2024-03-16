Melbourne Freedom Rally 16 March 2024 Parliament Steps

Part 1 of four parts, this one covering the speeches on Parliament steps before setting out into the city proper. At this stage the Police don't seem to care what we do or talk about in our effort to raise awareness of government corruption and the worldwide democide agenda.
