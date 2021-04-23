© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/23/2022: On April 23, 2021, Miles revealed that the pilots on the CCP’s aircraft carrier Liaoning were all from Russia. Exactly one year later, a CCP military plane crashed in Henan Province, and local villagers found a Russian pilot in the wheat field along with a Chinese pilot. This proves that the relevant information Miles uncovered in 2021 is 100% true