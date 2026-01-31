観ておいた方が良いこと / Kick off is coming up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
全国１４０の信用組合でシステム障害、現金引き出しや預け入れできず…復旧のめどたたず
https://x.com/kcwtje/status/2016763669263376793
"中国金融システム崩壊――一夜で300の銀行が破綻"
シティバンクは、全米で670店以上の支店を閉鎖し、24時間のブラックアウトを数日間実施する予定だ
https://x.com/yukariATL/status/2012008423555002554
バンク・オブ・アメリカが全米3,600支店を閉鎖するまでの最終日。24時間の全面停止。
バンク・オブ・アメリカは全ての支店を24時間閉鎖することを確認しており、日が近づくにつれて、顧客は計画を変更せざるを得なくなっています。
https://www.the-sun.com/money/15761116/bank-of-america-closes-branches-us-blackout/
＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝＝
【7分】｢ニクソンショック｣についてわかりやすく解説